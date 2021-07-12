Cancel
Music

Throwback Track 7-12-21

By Fife
101 WIXX
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis heavily samples the groove created by Nile Rodgers and Bernard Edwards for the 1980 Diana Ross hit “I’m Coming Out”. Diddy, who was known as Puff Daddy at the time, put this together using various artists on his Bad Boy record label. He raps on it with Mase and Notorious B.I.G., using previously recorded material from B.I.G., who died on March 9, 1997, a few months before the song was released.

