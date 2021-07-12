Vista denies appeal to open cannabis dispensary

VISTA — A cannabis dispensary that had sued the city of Vista after being denied a license once again has been told it cannot operate a local business in the city limits. Vista City Council members heard the appeal from the Frank Zimmerman Collective in a special meeting last month. Attorney Jeff Augustini represented the dispensary and said it was unfair to deny its license solely because it would have been within 500 feet of the Riverside County Dispensary and Delivery, because the other business should not have been permitted.