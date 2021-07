UPDATE, July 22 2021: The last year and change has been enormously hard on the best arcades in Montreal, and several spots—including Hangar 51 and the downtown location for Amusement 2000—have had to close up shop for good. Those that remain, however, are coming back stronger than ever and we won't be shocked to see new names come up in the future. Support who you can, and make sure to tip generously if you're hitting the barcades! While things continue to gradually reopen in the city, be sure to check to see if something is open before heading out.