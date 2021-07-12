Kingdom Hearts Phone Cases and MagicBands Now Available at Walt Disney World

If you're looking for a way to channel your inner Disney princess, look no further than the new Disney x Casetify princess collection. On July 29, 2021, Casetify will debut its fourth collaboration with Disney. The new collection consists of durable iPhone and AirPod cases adorned with designs inspired by six Disney princesses: Ariel, Belle, Cinderella, Jasmine, Mulan, and Tiana. The range also includes themed Apple Watch bands and AirTag holders. Standout designs include the customizable Princess Pocket Mirror Case, which is dressed up with pearly beads and gemstones. Casetify's Impact Series, Glitter Impact Case, and Ultra Compostable Case have also been given a Disney-themed makeover, helping you add a touch of magic to your phone, while still keeping it protected.
