Caring for your skin during the summer

Laser treatments are popular for a variety of skin goals. These services include everything from boosting collagen production and smoothing fine lines to treating hyperpigmentation and skin tightening. Scheduling these in-office skin treatments is tricky, though. They usually involve some sort of downtime, meaning your skin could go through a stressful period where it's red, flaky, and rough. That's exactly why it's becoming so popular now to layer multiple treatments into single sessions—you'll reap better results overall, while also minimizing any potential disruption to your schedule. "Layering treatments, also known as combination therapy, can be a powerful method to maximize benefits, minimize adverse effects, and even save time for clients," says Sam Pang, an aesthetic nurse practitioner at SkinSpirit.