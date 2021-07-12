Cancel
Sacramento, CA

Heatwave continues today

By National Weather Service Sacramento CA
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHot and dry conditions gradually give way to moderating temperatures by mid-week. Skies are clear across the region early this morning. IR difference imagery shows stratus spreading through much of the Bay Area, and profiler data indicate the marine layer is slightly above 1k ft in depth. Surface pressure gradients are trending onshore and a strong Delta Breeze is underway with local gusts of 35-45 mph around Travis AFB, and gusts to around 20 mph currently extending as far inland as the Sacramento region. This has brought significant cooling inland to the northern San Joaquin Valley and most of the Sacramento Valley where current temperatures are in the 60s and 70s compared to mainly 80s to lower 90s at this time yesterday.

