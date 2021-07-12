Cancel
Pro Wrestling World Honors WWE Hall of Famer 'Mr. Wonderful' Paul Orndorff

By Connor Casey
ComicBook
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE Hall of Famer Paul Orndorff passed away at the age of 71 on Monday, and as soon as the news broke fans and former peers of "Mr. Wonderful" took to social media to offer their condolences. Orndorff began wrestling in 1976 and is best known for being apart of the WWF roster during its golden era of the mid-80s (including taking part in the WrestleMania I main event alongside Hulk Hogan, Mr. T and Roddy Piper) and spending nearly a decade in WCW.

