Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Palm Beach by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 14:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Miami. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Palm Beach The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Palm Beach County in southeastern Florida * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 230 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Wellington, moving northwest at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include West Palm Beach, Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, Wellington and Palm Beach Gardens. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH