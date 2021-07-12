Cancel
Chester County, PA

Flood Advisory issued for Chester by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 14:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Chester The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southern Chester County in southeastern Pennsylvania * Until 500 PM EDT. * At 228 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has already fallen in spots with an additional 1 to 2 inches possible. * Some locations that may experience flooding include West Chester, Coatesville, Westtown, Downingtown, Kennett Square, Oxford, Parkesburg, West Grove, Ladenberg, Cochranville, Kemblesville, and Marshallton.

alerts.weather.gov

