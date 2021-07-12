Flood Advisory issued for Concho by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 11:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-13 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Concho The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Eastern Concho County in west central Texas Central McCulloch County in west central Texas Northeastern Menard County in west central Texas * Until 330 PM CDT. * At 130 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to clusters of very slow moving thunderstorms. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen from north of Menard north to near Melvin and Salt Gap, with an additional inch of rain possible. Other slow moving storms were developing west towards Eden and Central Concho County. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Eden, Melvin, Salt Gap, Pear Valley, Doole, Lohn, Brady Lake, Millersview, Rochelle, Placid, Live Oak, Fife, Us-83 Near The Menard-Concho County Line and The Intersection Of Us-83 And Ranch Road 765. This includes the following Low Water Crossings FM 1028 crossing Corn Creek, Decker St. crossing San Saba River, FM 0503 crossing Waloope Creek, FM 1121 crossing Onion Creek, County Road 120 crossing East Cow Creek, crossings along County Road 3059, County Road 3071 crossing Brady Creek, crossings along County Road 3077, crossings along County Road 3071 and County Road 4131 crossing Maverick Creek.