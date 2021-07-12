Cancel
POTUS

Do you need a vaccine booster and other questions swirling around COVID

The Hill
The Hill
 17 days ago
© Getty Images

More people are becoming immunized against COVID-19, fewer people are seen wearing masks (especially outdoors), and greater normalcy is returning to our daily lives in most parts of the country. Yet, as a doctor, I continue to receive questions or hear concerns about the safety and efficacy of vaccines and how we should act.

Much of this is because of the evolving information being provided, the confusing and sometimes contradictory or misleading advice and reports that many Americans have read or heard, and the continued politicization of COVID variants, vaccination, masking and other public health recommendations.

A few of the most common questions I hear, and the answers I give:

Should I worry about my vaccine wearing off, and should I take a booster?

Currently no compelling evidence exists that vaccine-induced immunity has worn off, although Pfizer is expected to summarize its unpublished data from Israel to Drs. Anthony Fauci of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), National Institutes of Health (NIH) Director Francis Collins, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky , Food and Drug Administration (FDA) acting commissioner Janet Woodcock, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy and others, which reportedly show that over time its vaccine has shown decreased effectiveness at preventing mild — not severe — cases.

Vaccine-induced immunity is measured in various ways, including T cell response, memory B cells in the bone marrow, and neutralizing antibody to the spike protein of the virus in the blood. It may turn out that having a booster is prudent to compensate for a potential waning immunity in the elderly and high-risk groups, as Pfizer suggests, and to retarget the vaccines toward the predominating delta and lambda variants. Today, being fully vaccinated with current vaccines offers substantial protection against all variants in terms of preventing infection, severe illness and decreasing spread.

Is there a good reason to force any group to be vaccinated? Will it help keep businesses and schools open?

Taking a vaccine is a personal decision, with the caveat that you also are protecting others by being vaccinated since it decreases not only your chances of becoming ill with COVID but of spreading it to others. So I am reluctant to recommend making it mandatory.

Having said that, a strong argument can be made for mandating this vaccine for health care workers because of the risk of spreading COVID to ill or immuno-compromised patients. It is disturbing that a substantial number of health care workers have irrationally refused to take the vaccine.

Beyond this group, compelling anyone to take the vaccine is very problematic, especially given that the vaccine is still being used under an FDA Emergency Use Authorization. Although Pfizer and Moderna have submitted applications to the FDA for full licensure, the FDA hasn’t approved them yet, a process that can take six months or more. A lot of pressure is on the FDA to move more quickly in this case but, until that happens, it is very problematic to try to mandate vaccines.

Should I continue to wear a mask in school if I am too young to be vaccinated?

Last week I spoke with Dr. David Benjamin, professor of pediatrics at Duke University and principal investigator of multiple studies on the question of COVID spread in schools. He told me that multiple trials in North Carolina, Nebraska and Utah all found that the rate of COVID transmission from an infected child at school is less than 1 percent, and he believes that mask-wearing played a crucial role. The CDC has now released guidelines that mask wearing is not necessary provided that a child is fully vaccinated and can maintain three feet of distance.

I agree with this but remain concerned that state and local governments will perpetuate mask mandates on children too young to be vaccinated. There are concerns about rashes, dizziness, headaches and carbon dioxide retention among youngsters wearing masks for long periods, not to mention continuing socialization concerns and difficulty concentrating.

Is it safe to take the vaccine if I am a young teen?

This question has received far too much politicking and far too little cost/benefit analysis, in my opinion. The overly publicized risk of myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) is still very rare, less than 1 in 100,000 cases. Overall, the risk of COVID complications — including rapid heart rate, tachycardia, long-term lung issues and problems concentrating mentally — are far greater.

We need to focus more on vaccine-hesitant adults getting shots, but teens should not be exempt — especially with the delta variant emerging, which appears to target younger people, as we are now seeing in Los Angeles County and elsewhere. I think dosing and second-dose scheduling needs to be reexamined.

Yet, if I told you that I have a drug which could cure your teen’s sore throat but that there was a 1 in 10,000 chance of a major complication occurring, would you allow them to take it? (That drug, by the way, is penicillin.)

Why is there so much vaccine hesitancy?

The politicization of the vaccine and the excessive media focus on rare complications has fed vaccine hesitancy and anti-vaccine mythology. This is a tragedy which has slowed our exit from the pandemic.

I think it was a mistake for President Biden not to praise the work of the previous administration in creating and marketing these vaccines, and choosing instead to criticize the rate and method of distribution, which caused a backlash among Republicans.

In reality these are very safe, effective vaccines, at least compared to live-virus vaccines (including those for smallpox, polio and measles) which have stamped out massive outbreaks of other viruses. In fact, the MRNA vaccines against COVID are not live-virus types; they simply signal your cells to make proteins from the virus that trigger a robust immune response — clearly as safe as (if not safer than) introducing an actual weakened virus into your body.

As Dr. Fauci has said, “there are some people who are just waiting for more information, for more data, but I can’t see how they need more data … we have hundreds of millions of doses that have been distributed … and maybe its just pushing back on scientific authority … whatever their reason they’re only hurting themselves, potentially their families, and clearly their communities.”

Should I wear a mask if I have been vaccinated?

CDC guidelines are clear that you don’t need a mask when vaccinated. Dr. Fauci clarified his own remarks on this in an interview with me on SiriusXM last week, saying: “If you are a healthy person, you really don’t have to wear a mask indoors or outdoors because the protection that’s afforded to you by the vaccines that we have available, particularly the MRNA vaccines … you’re really very, very highly protected.”

Fauci went on to say that you might consider wearing a mask in an area where the vaccination level is low or there’s a high level of virus that is increasing in the community, particularly the delta variant — “depending on your personal situation, you might. Such as an elderly person who may not actually have a full robust protection.” I agree with this assessment.

The science also shows that natural immunity from having COVID provides a significant amount of protection in most cases and that a single dose of an MRNA vaccine amplifies this protection greatly.

Marc Siegel, M.D., is a professor of medicine and medical director of Doctor Radio at NYU Langone Health. He is a Fox News medical correspondent and author of the new book, "COVID; the Politics of Fear and the Power of Science."

Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said Four Words Every American Should Hear

The CDC now recommends even vaccinated people wear their masks indoors in areas with a high or substantial transmission of COVID-19. That means most of the South and many counties throughout America are not safe. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with PBS's Judy Woodruff and gave this big warning about where we are now—and how you can protect yourself and your family. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Says Here's How to Best Avoid COVID

The Delta variant of COVID-19 is upending our summer, as the CDC just announced even vaccinated people should wear a mask indoors, when in communities with high transmissibility. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on Morning Joe to sound the alarm, and shared what you can do to stay safe, and keep any unvaccinated kids safe. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You've Done This, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination Is 82 Times Higher

As the Delta variant wreaks havoc across the U.S, we're hearing more and more about people testing positive for COVID despite being fully vaccinated. These breakthrough infections are expected and can happen to anyone, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Las Vegas tourists, wedding guests, and even White House officials have all been hit with breakthrough infections over the last month. But the risk isn't the same across the board: New research has found that some people do have a dramatically higher risk of getting COVID after vaccination.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

The resurgence of COVID-19 is going to take a hidden toll that won't be reflected by the number of increasing deaths: It's a syndrome called Long COVID, or Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), a chronic illness that affects 10 to 30% of COVID sufferers, young and old. Even after a mild case of coronavirus, these "long haulers" have symptoms that may never go away naturally. And while researchers are working furiously on a cure, patients may never get back to 100% of their former selves. "When we urge people to get vaccinated, it's not just because COVID is a matter of life and death, although it is," says Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunologist, immunotherapy scientist and CBS News Medical Contributor. "It's also because there's this middle ground—a debilitating illness that affects young and old." At a press conference earlier this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci listed the symptoms of PASC. Read on to hear about each one—to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Medical & BiotechNews4Jax.com

Pfizer data suggests 3rd dose of COVID vaccine boosts protection against delta variant

A third COVID-19 shot from one of America’s top vaccine makers might boost protection against the delta variant that’s spreading rapidly across the county. It’s information health experts are just now learning about from new data that was released Wednesday morning. Vaccine maker Pfizer-BioNTech posted the data online, writing that people ages 18 to 55 who received a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine have five times higher antibody levels than those who only receive two shots. For the older age group of 65 to 85, the Pfizer data suggests, antibody levels increase elevenfold with a third shot.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Americans who got Johnson & Johnson's Covid vaccine are 'mixing and matching' by getting Pfizer or Moderna boosters due to fears over the Indian 'Delta' variant

Some Americans who got Johnson & Johnson's one-dose COVID-19 vaccine are seeking out booster shots of other vaccines despite the practice not recommended by U.S. health officials. Those seeking extra doses want more protection as the Indian 'Delta' variant spreads across the U.S. cases with studies showing that J&J is...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Delta Variant as Contagious as Chickenpox, Says CDC

"The war has changed." Those four words are in a new document the CDC may release today, obtained by the Washington Post and CNN, outlining the ways in which the Delta variant of the coronavirus is as transmissible as chicken pox and can lead to severe illness. It is a wake-up call for anyone who has turned complacent in the fight against COVID-19. "The measures we need to get this under control — they're extreme. The measures you need are extreme," Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), told CNN. Read on for five life-saving insights into this dangerous new variant—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthCentre Daily

Face masks recommended for those vaccinated against COVID — in these cases, CDC says

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday updated its face mask guidance for those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said during a news briefing that the agency now recommends that, in areas with “substantial and high transmission” of the virus, fully vaccinated people should wear masks in public indoor settings, including schools, to help prevent the spread of the highly-contagious delta variant.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

COVID-19 news is confusing — but vaccination is still the answer

With a recent rise of COVID-19 cases, the Delta variant and the return of certain restrictions, there is a lack of clarity in many people’s minds about breakthrough infections, vaccine efficacy, the pandemic’s trajectory and other issues. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) masking guidance update, driven by concern over breakthrough infections, is emblematic of this.
HealthPosted by
The Hill

Kemp says FDA needs to upgrade its authorization for vaccines

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) is calling on President Biden to push the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to provide full approval for the COVID-19 vaccine, upgrading it from the lesser emergency authorization. “I’d love to see the Biden administration put an 'Operation Warp Speed' on moving away from the...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Biden sets new vaccine mandate as COVID-19 cases surge

Welcome to The Hill’s Morning Report. It is Friday! TGIF! We get you up to speed on the most important developments in politics and policy, plus trends to watch. Alexis Simendinger and Al Weaver are the co-creators. Readers can find us on Twitter @asimendinger and @alweaver22. Please recommend the Morning Report to friends and let us know what you think. CLICK HERE to subscribe!
U.S. PoliticsNewsweek

No Boosters Needed Yet for COVID Vaccine: Surgeon General Vivek Murthy

The Biden administration is reviewing whether some vaccinated people will need to have COVID-19 booster shots, but it thinks it's not necessary at this point and continues to stress the need for vaccinations and masking when in vulnerable areas. "We are following cohorts or groups of individuals in various settings,...
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Will you need a COVID-19 booster? What we know so far

Is a booster shot for your COVID-19 vaccine in your future? While it seems like only yesterday that people were calculating the date they could feel fully protected by their vaccination, now there's talk that our safety may require another shot in the arm. In recent weeks, doctors, scientists, government...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Chilling Warning

Coronavirus cases are rising along with deaths and hospitalizations, as the pandemic ruins not just summer, but threatens to never end. Meanwhile, even some vaccinated people are contracting it, with the Delta variant proving more transmissible. What can you do to stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on CNBC's Closing Bell yesterday with a warning. Read on for eight life-saving pieces of advice straight from him—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PharmaceuticalsCNBC

Some Americans could need Covid vaccine booster, Fauci says

Citing recent studies that show there might be waning immunity in vaccinated people, Fauci said U.S. health officials are reviewing data to determine when boosters might be needed. "It's a dynamic situation. It's a work in progress, it evolves like in so many other areas of the pandemic," Fauci said.

