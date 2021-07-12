Core LaborOS/Crews by Core Pro

Software systems on the Internet of Things have driven the world into a new industrial revolution, bringing with it new features and concerns such as autonomy, continuous device connectivity, and interaction among systems, users, and things. Nevertheless, building these types of systems is still a problematic activity due to their specific features. Empirical studies show the lack of technologies to support the construction of IoT software systems, in which different software artifacts should be created to ensure their quality. Thus, software inspection has emerged as an alternative evidence-based method to support the quality assurance of artifacts produced during the software development cycle. However, there is no knowledge of inspection techniques applicable to IoT software systems. Therefore, this research presents SCENARIOTCHECK, a Checklist-based Reading Technique for the Verification of IoT Scenarios. The checklist has been evaluated with experimental studies. This research shows that the technique has good results regarding cost-efficiency, efficiency, and IoT software system development effectiveness.