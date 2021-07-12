What is OLED TV? The ultra-thin display technology fully explained

If you’ve been considering a new TV, you’ve likely come across mentions of OLED TV in stores and online. And if you’ve walked into a Best Buy or a Costco and seen an OLED TV sitting next to a QLED TV or a regular LED TV, it might not have been immediately apparent how and why these three TV types are different from each other. After all, under the bright lights of a showroom floor, three or four 65-inch 4K TVs sitting next to each other can start to look the same. We’ve been there too. But if you give us a few minutes of your time, we’ll make you an OLED TV expert with as little jargon as possible. You still may decide an OLED TV isn’t for you, but you’ll make that decision knowing all of the facts.