Need a refresher on what a gorgeous state we live in? Escape for a moment and enjoy all four awesome seasons with these 25 stunning photos... Idaho is a massive state with almost every type of climate zone and miles and miles of endless beauty waiting to be photographed. Let's get lost in its beauty by taking a scenic tour of our state! Idaho may have only been a state for 131 years, but don't get it twisted... The amount of beauty that can be found in this state is not something that happened overnight. Mother nature has spent millions of years perfecting our gorgeous area; from the beautiful waterfalls along the Snake River, the massive lakes, the snow capped mountains and even the craft beers in our much younger cities.