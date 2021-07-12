Learn About Kane County, Elgin Pre-Arrest Diversion Pilot Program at July 28-29 Public Forums
Two upcoming public forums will give Kane County residents a better understanding of a pilot program that aims to reduce criminal recidivism. The Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office is partnering with the Elgin Police Department on expanding an initiative to improve public safety and public health by diverting non-violent offenders away from the criminal court system.kanecountyconnects.com
