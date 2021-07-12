ClassWorx Announces Interview with ADM Endeavors (OTC ADMQ) Chairman and CEO Marc Johnson, Now Live on Youtube

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Mumbai, India and Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2021) - QYOU Media Inc. (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF), announced today an extension to its previously announced investment from Brand Capital International (BCI), the strategic investment arm of Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd (BCCL or The Times Group), India's largest media conglomerate. As previously announced, an affiliate of Brand Capital International has agreed to an initial investment of US$2 million in common shares of QYOU Media at a price of C$0.32 per share, subject to the approval of the Reserve Bank of India. The completion of the investment was subject to, among other things, regulatory approval by July 26, 2021. BCCL has been working with the regulators to secure the approval. They continue to wait for the formal approval, and as such the parties have agreed to extend the deadline from July 26, 2021 to August 26, 2021.