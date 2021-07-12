Cancel
Cynthia Baron: Payment on the way to emergency room docs and others

laconiadailysun.com
 18 days ago

Bankruptcy is a complicated thing. As board chair of the former LRGHealthcare, now known as HGRL, I have learned more than I care to over the past year. One thing that needs to be noted is when an entity files Chapter 11 with the US Bankruptcy Court, a magnitude of new rules come into play.

