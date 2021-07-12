Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mchenry County, IL

Local medical professionals to answer parents' questions about COVID-19 vaccine

Posted by 
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 18 days ago

The McHenry County Department of Health is holding two webinars for local parents who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine available to youth who are 12 to 17. The first virtual event, which will feature Dr. Jon Kaufman, Pediatric Associates of Barrington, Dr. Lisa Messinger, Northwestern Medicine, and Dr. Laura Buthod, retired pediatrician and the health department's medical advisor, will be live from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 14.

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
16K+
Followers
106K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mchenry County, IL
Health
Mchenry County, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Health
County
Mchenry County, IL
City
Harvard, IL
Local
Illinois COVID-19 Vaccines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Northwestern Medicine#Webex
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Obstetrician groups recommend COVID vaccine during pregnancy

Two leading obstetricians' groups on Friday recommended COVID-19 shots for all pregnant women, citing concerns over rising cases and low vaccination rates. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine said vaccinations in tens of thousands of pregnant women over the past several months have shown the shots are safe and effective during pregnancy.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Chicago issues mask recommendation as COVID cases increase

CHICAGO -- The city of Chicago on Friday issued a recommendation that everyone over 2 years old wear masks while indoors. The action was taken as the U.S. or Disease Control and Prevention recommended that people, even if vaccinated, wear masks indoors in areas with a high transmission of COVID-19. According to Chicago's health department, the city surpassed 200 new coronavirus cases per day on Friday. The number of new cases in Illinois increased by nearly 50% during the week, compared with the previous week, state health officials said.
Lake County, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Masking required in Lake County government buildings

Starting Monday, face coverings will be required in all Lake County government buildings for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. The move is in alignment with actions taken by the federal government and the state of Illinois, which recently began requiring masks in government buildings. The COVID-19 delta variant is expected...
Orlando, FLPosted by
Daily Herald

Disney requiring US employees to be vaccinated against virus

ORLANDO, Fla. -- The Walt Disney Company has joined other large companies in requiring employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The company said in a statement Friday that it will be requiring all salaried and non-union hourly employees in the U.S. who work on site to be fully vaccinated. The statement said employees who aren't already vaccinated will have 60 days to do so and that those still working from home will need to show proof of vaccination before returning. Disney said it was discussing the vaccine requirements with the union, and added that all new hires will be required to be fully vaccinated before starting work at the company.
San Francisco, CAPosted by
Daily Herald

US sues Kaiser Permanente over alleged Medicare fraud

SAN FRANCISCO -- The federal government has sued Kaiser Permanente, alleging the health care giant committed Medicare fraud and pressured doctors to list incorrect diagnoses on medical records in order to receive higher reimbursements, officials said Friday. The U.S. Department of Justice lawsuit, filed Thursday in federal court in San...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Lollapalooza requires masks indoors

CHICAGO -- Following Friday's recommendations from the city of Chicago, the Lollapalooza music festival is requiring people to wear masks indoors starting Saturday. The U.S. or Disease Control and Prevention is recommending that people, even if vaccinated, wear masks indoors in areas with a high transmission of COVID-19. According to Chicago's health department, the city surpassed 200 new coronavirus cases per day on Friday. The number of new cases in Illinois increased by nearly 50% during the week, compared with the previous week, state health officials said.
Belleville, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Group helps young fathers connect with their children

BELLEVILLE, Ill. -- Shaquille Armstrong is helping young fathers learn the importance of getting involved in their children's lives. 'œThere are certain things boys are more comfortable talking to their father's about rather than their moms,' Armstrong said. His passion for helping to mentor, teach, and share experiences with other...
Indiana StatePosted by
Daily Herald

Indiana officials recommend - not requiring - vaccine, masks

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana's top health officials made pleas Friday for people to get vaccinated and continue wearing masks as an especially contagious coronavirus variant spreads throughout the state, but they said they had no plans to reinstate statewide health mandates. In recent weeks, the number of new COVID-19 cases in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy