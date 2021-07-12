Life In Prison For Platteville Sex Offender

In an update from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, a Platteville man has been found guilty of repeated sexual assault of a child. As a result of that conviction, authorities say 46-year-old Robert Ruch was sentenced to life in prison without parole. His charge included a modifier as a persistent repeater. That means Ruch committed at least three instances of 1st- or 2nd-degree sexual assault against the same child. An investigation into the assaults began in May last year. A sheriff’s report says the verdict came at the conclusion of a 2-day trial. Ruch has previous convictions of 2nd-degree sexual assault of a child in Grant County dating back to 2002. Reports show he was also convicted of criminal sexual abuse in Illinois that same year.