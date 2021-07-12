Cancel
Louisville, KY

Louisville Baseball: MLB Draft Tracker

By Jody Demling
247Sports
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Louisville baseball team didn't have the success this past season the Cardinals are accustomed to having on the field. But that isn't likely to stop the Cardinals' success in the Major League Baseball Amateur Draft. The draft - in July for the first time and being held in Denver, Colo., as part of the All-Star festivities - started on Sunday night with former U of L catcher Henry Davis being taken as the No. 1 pick by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

