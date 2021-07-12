Louisville Baseball: MLB Draft Tracker

Now that all the names have been called and the dust has settled on the MLB Draft, college recruiting classes and roster formation can begin to be finalized. A chaotic, sometimes heart-breaking journey for coaching staffs, this year’s MLB Draft might have been the most difficult ever thanks to a late, mid-July date. With the start of the fall semester only weeks away, a quick glimpse at some “winners” from the draft along with a collection of programs that lost a significant (potentially in some instances) number of impact recruits.