With the MLB trade deadline nearing, which players are most likely to be traded by the Baltimore Orioles before the bell sounds on Friday?. In the midst of the Baltimore Orioles‘ series against the Miami Marlins and the Detroit Tigers this week, what is present on the minds of people around baseball is the impending MLB trade deadline. Set for 4:00 PM ET on Friday, the deadline is the last opportunity for teams to acquire talent via trade and gear up for a postseason run. This year, the Orioles are firmly on the seller’s end of the trade deadline, meaning they will be looking to move Major League talent in exchange for future assets.