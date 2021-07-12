Cancel
Public Health

France to make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for health workers - Macron

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that in order to fight a resurgence of the coronavirus epidemic, vaccination against the disease will be made mandatory for all health staff and other workers who come into contact with vulnerable patients.

He added that from Sept.15 there would be controls and sanctions.

“If we don’t act now, case numbers and hospital numbers will rise,” he said in a televised speech.

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

