Pregnant? Get vaccinated

Since time immemorial, society has thrived on double standards. No, we’re not kidding. It’s time to call out the ridiculous expectations women have to meet in society to be considered “honorable” and “settled”. Let’s start with women in their 20s. The minute they hit their early 20s, they are bombarded with questions about their married life. “When are you getting married?”, “Don’t wait too long, or you won’t be able to have children!”. If you’re a woman in your 20s, you would have probably heard these statements more often than not. First, society pressures you into getting married early, even when you don’t want to, and sadly, the pressure doesn’t end there. After marriage, society expects you to have a baby and keeps pestering you with that one annoying question — “When are you getting pregnant?”. And all we’d like to say is STOP!