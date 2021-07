Miley Cyrus delivered a cover of Cocteau Twins’ “Heaven or Las Vegas” during a show at the Resorts World casino in Las Vegas on July 4, as Stereogum points out. The singer, who’s previously covered songs like Mazzy Star’s “Fade Into You” and Hole’s “Doll Parts” during performances, introduced her take on Cocteau Twins’ 1990 dream pop classic by saying, “I am gonna sing a song that no one fuckin’ knows—but you will know it after tonight.” Watch that below.