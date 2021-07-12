Can any undrafted free agents impact the Cowboys in 2021?

Sadly, it appears that Matthew Stafford’s running back luck has followed him from Detroit to Los Angeles. On Tuesday, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero broke the news that Rams running back Cam Akers, who was expected to have a monster season in Sean McVay’s offense, suffered a torn Achilles tendon while training, and is likely to miss the entire 2021 season. It’s a major blow — Football Outsiders had Akers projected to run 267 times for 1,150 yards and nine touchdowns in 2021, and the 2020 second-round pick from Florida State had shown the ability to set that pace.
Comments / 0