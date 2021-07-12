Can any undrafted free agents impact the Cowboys in 2021?

The Dallas Cowboys have already begun training camp and have their first practice in the books. That doesn’t mean that they are just sitting around content with the way things are, though. Stephen Jones often talks about how roster construction is a 24/7/365 business in the National Football League which means that the Cowboys are seemingly working around the clock. Earlier this week they moved on from veteran cornerback Rashard Robinson which gave them an open roster spot and it appears that they might know who is going to fill it.