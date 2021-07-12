Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Can any undrafted free agents impact the Cowboys in 2021?

By G Bag Nation
Posted by 
105.3 The Fan
105.3 The Fan
 18 days ago

Broaddus answers a question about if any UDFAs can make an impact on the Cowboys this. He also touches on which LBs will start to begin 2021 and which LBs will start to end 2021.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

105.3 The Fan

105.3 The Fan

Dallas, TX
508
Followers
2K+
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

All the top sports stories from Dallas, including the Cowboys, Rangers, Mavericks and more.

 http://audacy.com/1053thefan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Undrafted Free Agents#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLWILX-TV

Steelers Sign Two Free Agents

-PITTSBURGH (AP) - The Pittsburgh Steelers added depth at outside linebacker and offensive line on the eve of training camp, signing free agents Melvin Ingram and Chaz Green. Both players agreed to one-year deals with the defending AFC North champions. Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Working Out Free Agent Cornerback

Last week, the Dallas Cowboys released veteran cornerback Rashard Robinson. Less than a week later, the team brought in another defensive back for a workout. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero is reporting that Dallas will work out former Minnesota Vikings cornerback Holton Hill. If all goes well, he could potentially join the roster for training camp.
NFLPosted by
Pro Football Rumors

Cowboys work out free agent CB Holton Hill

The Cowboys are already sniffing around at replacements for Rashard Robinson. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports (via Twitter) that cornerback Holton Hill worked out for the Cowboys today. However, Clarence Hill of the Fort-Worth Star Telegram tweets that the defensive back left Dallas without a deal. Hill, a 2018 undrafted...
NBAabccolumbia.com

Clemson’s Aamir Simms signs undrafted free agent deal with Knicks

CLEMSON, S.C. (CU) — Clemson’s Aamir Simms has signed an undrafted free agent contract with the New York Knicks. Details of the contract have not been announced. Simms was a two-time All-ACC player after receiving third-team recognition in 2019-20 and second-team honors in 2020-21. Simms was the only player in the league to lead his team in points, rebounds and assists and is doing so for the second consecutive season. It has only been done six times previously in ACC history.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Colts: Analyzing Chris Ballard’s two latest free agent signings

Indianapolis Colts training camp is officially underway and all eyes will be on newly-minted quarterback Carson Wentz to see how he performs with a fresh start. We’ll have more on Wentz in the days to come. For now, however, let’s focus our attention on the defense, which will be practicing without leader Darius Leonard for the time being while he works his way back from a minor ankle procedure he underwent in June.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 free agent DT's that can help fill in for David Onyemata

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata shared Friday on Instagram that he has been suspended to start the 2021 NFL season after testing positive for a banned substance. With two of the top three Saints defensive tackles (Malcolm Brown and Sheldon Rankins) leaving the team this offseason, depth along the line was already worryingly thin.
NFLMySanAntonio

Undrafted from small school, Harris makes hall with Cowboys

DALLAS (AP) — Cliff Harris was preparing for one of his six Pro Bowls with the Dallas Cowboys in the 1970s when Minnesota coach Bud Grant went over the defensive signals for a game that's always been more exhibition than competition. Hold up one finger for zone, two for man...
NFLallfans.co

Cowboys Contracts: 5 Who Can Cash In

FRISCO – The NFL is a stable business if you own a team. If you’re a player? Not so much. As Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones often points out, rosters from year to year undergo about a 30-percent change. Add to that teams wishing to “churn the roster,” injuries, the salary cap and yeah, coaches playing favorites (we’re looking at your situation, Randy Gregory) … and things change.
NFLchatsports.com

Report: Free agent safety Malik Hooker visiting the Dallas Cowboys for a second time

The Dallas Cowboys have already begun training camp and have their first practice in the books. That doesn’t mean that they are just sitting around content with the way things are, though. Stephen Jones often talks about how roster construction is a 24/7/365 business in the National Football League which means that the Cowboys are seemingly working around the clock. Earlier this week they moved on from veteran cornerback Rashard Robinson which gave them an open roster spot and it appears that they might know who is going to fill it.
NFLchatsports.com

Five “Keim Time” free agent signings that can make the most impact on the Cardinals

With the Arizona Cardinals holding their first open training camp practice on July 30, many fans will get to see this new team in person in such a highly-anticipated event in Arizona for the upcoming 2021 NFL season. General Manager Steve Keim was able to address many needs in free agency and the draft but he has the reputation of adding proven veterans late in the offseason that end up making a huge impact on the team.
NFLBuffalo Rumblings

The guys are still Free Agents

Obviously, some of them, the Bills should absolutely avoid. But I wanted to bring up some names that I think will eventually sign with a team at some point this year, even if it's not the Bills. Running Backs with Injury concerns:. Todd Gurley. RBs who are old:. Frank Gore...
NFLUSA Today

Free-agent running backs the Rams can sign to replace Cam Akers

Sadly, it appears that Matthew Stafford’s running back luck has followed him from Detroit to Los Angeles. On Tuesday, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero broke the news that Rams running back Cam Akers, who was expected to have a monster season in Sean McVay’s offense, suffered a torn Achilles tendon while training, and is likely to miss the entire 2021 season. It’s a major blow — Football Outsiders had Akers projected to run 267 times for 1,150 yards and nine touchdowns in 2021, and the 2020 second-round pick from Florida State had shown the ability to set that pace.
NFLBleacher Report

Free-Agent Contracts Cowboys Must Consider Before Training Camp

The Dallas Cowboys are banking on having a healthy roster in 2021. This is a team that went only 6-10 in 2020, but the return of players like quarterback Dak Prescott, tackle Tyron Smith and guard Zack Martin from injuries could be enough to put Dallas back in the playoff mix.
NFLKLTV

Cowboys hope offense can return to forum in 2021

OXNARD, California (KTRE) - If you thought the Cowboys would temper Dak Prescott’s running you better think again. Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore played the position and knows what it’s like coming back from an injury involving your legs. “It’s a weird thing about quarterbacks it’s a great feeling first time...
NFLchatsports.com

New York Jets try out free agent TE Jordan Matthews

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the New York Jets hosted tight end Jordan Matthews for a tryout on Thursday. Matthews, 29, is best known for his time as a wide receiver with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Comments / 0

Community Policy