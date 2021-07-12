Penn State football commit selected by Pirates
Lonnie White, Junior said Penn State is his dream school-he is to play football & baseball at PSU, now has a decision to make after the Pirates drafted himwww.audacy.com
Lonnie White, Junior said Penn State is his dream school-he is to play football & baseball at PSU, now has a decision to make after the Pirates drafted himwww.audacy.com
All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.https://www.audacy.com/937thefan
Comments / 0