Pittsburgh, PA

Penn State football commit selected by Pirates

By Jeff Hathhorn
93.7 The Fan
 18 days ago

Lonnie White, Junior said Penn State is his dream school-he is to play football & baseball at PSU, now has a decision to make after the Pirates drafted him

Fans Return To Steelers Camp

For the first time in nearly two years, fans were able to take in a Steelers Training Camp practice, albeit not at Saint Vincent College but at Heinz Field.

