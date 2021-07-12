'Huge raw power:' Tigers draft slugging shortstop in second round
Pacheco is a 6’4, 225-pound man-child from Texas. He went 5-5 with 10 RBI in one playoff win this spring for his top-ranked Friendswood team.www.audacy.com
