Stock market gains propel CalPERS earnings — pension fund gained $80 billion over past year

By Wes Venteicher
Modesto Bee
 17 days ago

Riding a stock market surge, CalPERS on Monday reported a 21.3% return on its investments over the last fiscal year, reaching a record high-value of $469 billion. The return represents a sharp turnaround from the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, when the fund’s value plunged before rebounding. Altogether, CalPERS’...

www.modbee.com

