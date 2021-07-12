Los Angeles Angels’ Shohei Ohtani to bat lead-off, be starting pitcher in MLB All-Star Game

Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani is currently in the midst of one of the greatest seasons in the history of Major League Baseball.

The Japanese sensation is hitting .279 with a league-best 33 homers to go with 70 RBI at the plate. On the bump, the 27-year-old All-Star is pitching to a 4-1 record with a 3.49 ERA while striking out 87 batters in 67 innings.

Shohei Ohtani has now been rewarded for this performance ahead of Tuesday’s MLB All-Star Game at Coors Field in Colorado.

Not only will Ohtani bat lead-off, he’s the American League starting pitcher.

This is an absolutely amazing accomplishment for a player who continues to defy what modern Major League Baseball is supposed to be about. That is to say, specialists in pretty much every area of the game.

Not only this, Shohei Ohtani will take part in Monday’s Home Run Derby as the top seed. Talk about doing a bit of everything.

