Drake Bell sentenced to two years probation after pleading guilty to criminal charges involving a minor

The former Drake & Josh star, who pleaded guilty on June 23 to felony attempted endangering children and a misdemeanor charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, was sentenced today to two years probation and 200 hours of community service after pleading guilty on June 23. "During the hearing, Bell's victim, now 19, spoke publicly for the first time to read a statement in which she called the Drake & Josh alum 'the epitome of evil," reports People magazine. "She accused Bell of grooming her from the age of 12 before allegedly sexually abusing her when she was 15." "I chose to write this statement because I want justice to be served more than anything," the victim said over Zoom. "The only time that the defendant has appeared in court in person was on June 3 for his arraignment, which was before the media found out about the case. He has appeared in court today over Zoom instead of appearing in person. This doesn't surprise me and shows what a coward he is, but I am not a coward."