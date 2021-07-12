Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Stock indexes notch more records ahead of earnings reports

By DAMIAN J. TROISE, ALEX VEIGA
Posted by 
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09GlpA_0aubBhva00

Banks led stocks to modest gains on Wall Street Monday, nudging the major stock indexes to more record highs ahead of a busy week of corporate earnings reports from big U.S. companies.

The S&P 500 gained 0.3% after bouncing back from an early stumble. The benchmark index, which has notched three straight weekly gains, hit a new high, as did the Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq composite. The indexes have managed multiple new highs despite choppy trading in recent weeks.

Banks, communication stocks and companies that rely on consumer spending accounted for much of the S&P 500's broad gains. A mix of companies selling household goods fell. Energy stocks also closed lower, following a pullback in U.S. crude oil prices. Trading was muted overall, with a few stocks making big moves on little news.

Wall Street is focusing on a wave of earnings reports coming out this week. Investors will be closely watching what companies say about the future, now that the economy is shaking off the worst impact from the pandemic and companies have a clearer view ahead.

“The market has an expectation for the economy and interest rates and it’s a matter of whether company’s are going to acknowledge this or are they going to be cautious,” said Scott Wren, senior global market strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute. “The market would like to see some certainty.”

The S&P 500 index rose 15.08 points to 4,384.63. The Dow added 126.02 points, or 0.4%, to 34,996.18, while the Nasdaq gained 31.32 points, or 0.2%, to 14,733.24.

Small-company stocks lagged the rest of the market. The Russell 2000 index slipped 1.82 points, or 0.1%, to 2,281.83.

Treasury yields moved higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.37% from 1.35% late Friday.

L Brands rose 4.2% after the company’s board approved splitting the Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works units into two separate companies. Virgin Galactic fell 17.3% after it followed up a successful spaceflight Sunday with plans to sell up to $500 million in stock.

Earnings season kicks off this week. The big Wall Street banks report their results starting Tuesday, beginning with JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs. Also reporting this week will be Bank of America, Citigroup and Wells Fargo. A handful of other big companies report this week, including Delta Air Lines, PepsiCo and UnitedHealth Group.

Expectations are high this quarter for publicly traded companies. The pandemic is waning, and all of the United States effectively reopened again in the last quarter as vaccine availability became widespread. Investors will be looking to see not only what sort of profits these companies brought in the last three months, but also what their outlook is now that things are normalizing.

Corporate earnings are expected to be up 64% from a year earlier, according to FactSet. That would be the biggest year-over-year growth since 2009, when corporate profits started recovering from the Great Recession.

Ultimately investors are going to need these companies to deliver this season. Stocks have risen sharply in the past year on the backs of expectations that corporate profits would rebound once the pandemic ends. Without strong profits, it will be increasingly difficult for investors to justify these high stock prices and record market valuations.

“This needs to be more of a confirmation process this earnings season,” said Scott Wren, senior global market strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute.

As investors keep an eye on corporate earnings, there are also lingering worries about the highly contagious delta coronavirus variant that is spreading quickly across much of the world. Places in the U.S. being hit particularly hard by the delta variant include the South, where vaccine hesitancy and resistance is more common. There are some worries that these areas may have to reimpose restrictions.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
41K+
Followers
58K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earnings Reports#Stock Indexes#Stock Prices#Energy Stocks#Dow#Nasdaq#Treasury#L Brands#Virgin Galactic#Jpmorgan Chase#Bank Of America#Citigroup#Delta Air Lines#Pepsico#Unitedhealth Group#Factset#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
News Break
Goldman Sachs
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Related
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

Canada Stocks Lose More Than 20 Pts, But Afternoon Recovery Takes Index Back To Near 20,300 Level; Comes After TSX Posted Record Closing High Thursday

After two and a half days of gains that took it to an all time record closing high yesterday, Canada's main stock market succumbed to some profit taking on Friday. But in terms of future direction, the TSX did recover 70 points from a day low of near 20,210 touched in the afternoon, before ending the day down 24 points at 20,288, taking it back to near the 20.300 level again. This suggests investors may not yet be concerned stock prices are too high, and are perhaps buoyed by the recent strength in commodity prices, especially oil.
Stockstheedgemarkets.com

Nasdaq, S&P 500 fall as Amazon earnings disappoint

NEW YORK/BENGALURU (July 30): The Nasdaq and S&P 500 indexes fell on Friday, following a glum quarterly earnings report from Amazon.com, while data showing a strong rise in June consumer spending reinforced optimism about a steady economic rebound. Amazon.com Inc sank 7.1%, tracking its worst day since March 2020, after...
StocksPosted by
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Retreat After Amazon Revenue Miss

The major market indexes ran out of steam on the last day of a strong month, dragged down by a second-quarter revenue miss from e-commerce giant Amazon.com (AMZN, -7.6%) and rising concerns over the spread of the delta variant of COVID-19. Wall Street also weighed the latest round of economic...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $50 Right Now

Most online brokers have abandoned minimum deposit requirements and trading commissions. Any amount of capital (even $50) is useful when it comes to furthering your trek toward financial independence. Over the long run, the stock market has proven time and again that it's a surefire moneymaker. Despite undergoing 38 double-digit...
StocksPosted by
WDBO

Stocks rise following solid economic, earnings reports

Stocks rose on Wall Street Thursday as the latest government data showed continued economic growth and investors reviewed another batch of mostly positive corporate earnings reports. Online brokerage Robinhood made an underwhelming debut on the Nasdaq, falling below its offering price of $38, or the low end of its expected...
StocksForbes

Is Exxon Mobil Stock A Good Pick Ahead Of Earnings?

The shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) have observed a 10% decline in the past month as benchmark prices declined due to the easing of production curtailments by OPEC. The company is committed to maintaining a strong balance sheet and returning capital to shareholders in the coming years. Despite an uncertain demand-supply environment, the company’s second quarter results are likely to benefit from high benchmark prices, assisting deleveraging plans. The second quarter revenues are likely to grow by around 100% (y-o-y) resulting in strong earnings expansion over last year’s depressed number. Trefis highlights the quarterly trends in revenues, earnings, stock price, and expectations for Q2 2021 in an interactive dashboard analysis, Exxon Mobil Earnings Preview.
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Comcast Stock Nabs Record High After Earnings

Broadcasting giant Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) stepped up to the earnings plate before today's open, reporting adjusted second-quarter earnings of 84 cents that trounced Wall Street's expectations, alongside revenue that lined up with forecasts. The encouraging report was boosted by a rebound in ad sales, reopening theme parks, and the addition of 294,000 high-speed internet customers -- its best second-quarter performance for the metric.
StocksPosted by
KRMG

Asian shares lower after Wall St rebound on US growth data

BANGKOK — (AP) — Asian shares and U.S. futures were mostly lower Friday after stocks pushed broadly higher on Wall Street. Japan reported relatively strong economic data for the previous quarter, before the government began tightening coronavirus restrictions as cases surged. “Retail sales, industrial production and employment all rebounded strongly...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Stock Market Shaves Some Gains As This Sector Rallies; Robinhood IPO Fizzles

The stock market came off session highs in afternoon trading Thursday, brushing off a weak reading on second-quarter GDP. Robinhood's (HOOD) IPO was falling flat. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 0.5%. The Nasdaq composite reduced its gain to 0.2%. Small caps also thinned gains, as the Russell 2000 showed a 1% increase. It had been up as much as 1.4%.
Stocksinvesting.com

2 Out of Favor Tech Stocks With Massive Upside

Zoom Video (ZM) and Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) have little in common, hailing from two completely different industries, but both do have one thing in common, they are out of favor currently relative to most of their peers and offer major upside for investors at current prices.Two Tech Stocks To Buy On Dips.
Stocksthebalance.com

What Is the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX)?

The CBOE Volatility Index (also called the VIX) is an index designed to track the volatility of the United States stock market. Specifically, it aims to track the expected volatility of the S&P 500 through call and put options. Investors monitor the VIX to see how the market may move,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy