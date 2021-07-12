Cancel
Sorento, IL

Kids Enjoy Cooking Class In Sorento

By WGEL
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIllinois Nutrition Education Programs offered a series of kid-friendly cooking classes in Sorento June 28-July 2 at the Sorento Municipal Building for area youth ages 8-13. Illinois Junior Chefs is a great way for children to learn basic cooking skills while having fun. The ILC program is offered through the University of Illinois Extension’s SNAP-Education program, made possible by the USDA’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Participants learn useful skills like reading a recipe, measuring and mixing ingredients, grating and peeling foods, using knives safely, juicing citrus fruits, and cracking an egg. Each day included hands-on learning activities from a cookbook that students get to keep at the end of class.

