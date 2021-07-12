Cancel
Movies

Jennifer Lopez to develop Rodgers & Hammerstein and other musicals for TV and movies

Primetimer
Primetimer
 19 days ago
As part of the deal with Skydance and Concord's extensive catalog of musicals, Lopez have an option to star in at least one of the projects.

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

Jennifer Lopez
#Musicals#Rodgers Hammerstein
