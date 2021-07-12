Jennifer Lopez to develop Rodgers & Hammerstein and other musicals for TV and movies

Ben Affleck had custom jewelry created for J.Lo that represent their ‘wild’ and ‘untamed’ love for her 52nd birthday. See the meaningful pieces. Ben Affleck gifted Jennifer Lopez a meaningful birthday gift in France last weekend. The “Jenny From the Block” singer celebrated her 52nd birthday on the French Riviera with loved ones on July 24, soaking up the sun aboard a yacht and celebrating at a night club. HollywoodLife previously reported that Ben, 48, had gotten his girlfriend something special for the occasion, and now, we know what that is: custom pieces from jewelry brand Foundrae that represent their “untamed” love.