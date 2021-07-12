Cancel
Driver's license fees increase

By The Messenger
Post Register
 19 days ago

Fees for Idaho driver’s licenses, identification cards and tests increased July 1, when the new law approved by state legislators took effect. Most fees increased by $5 and the fee for the knowledge test increased by $2. That fee is now $5 total. The higher fees were implemented, according to...

