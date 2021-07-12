Cancel
Seneca Falls, NY

Postal carrier accused of drunken driving during work after falling out of moving mail truck

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 17 days ago
SENECA FALLS, N.Y. — A postal carrier is facing driving while intoxicated charges after officials said he fell out of a moving mail truck that later crashed.

John Eagan Jr., 56, was delivering mail Saturday afternoon in Seneca Falls, New York.

Police said Eagan fell out of the moving vehicle with the mail truck eventually coming to a stop after it hit a row of hedges, WSYR reported.

Eagan received several abrasions when he fell but refused medical treatment for his injuries.

Officers said he was drunk and charged him with felony driving while intoxicated and reckless driving. He also received a ticket for not wearing a seat belt and for failing to give one half of the road, the Syracuse Post-Standard reported.

WSYR reported Eagan had a prior DWI conviction from 2019.

