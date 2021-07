Although recently surpassed by coronavirus as the leading cause of death in America, heart disease is now the second most-common, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation, with an average of 2,068 daily deaths in 2021. "Coronary artery disease (CAD) is the most common type of heart disease in the United States. It is sometimes called coronary heart disease or ischemic heart disease," says the CDC. "For many people, the first clue that they have CAD is a heart attack." The symptoms of heart attack include the following, says the CDC—read on to find out more, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.