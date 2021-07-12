Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

New this week: A 'Space Jam' sequel and new John Mayer tunes

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z6Gtx_0aubAUIO00

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.

MOVIES

— LeBron James leads the Tunes against the Goons in "Space Jam: A New Legacy," a sequel to the 1996 movie that had Michael Jordan headlining with Bugs Bunny. Director Malcolm D. Lee didn't necessarily feel beholden to that first movie though. "I didn't feel like, 'Oh, I have to pay homage to that movie.'" It was more about the long legacy of the Looney Tunes more so than that particular film," he told the AP earlier this year. It'll be available on HBO Max free for subscribers for 31 days starting Friday, as well as in theaters. Lee said it was the "epitome of a popcorn movie" and even got the stamp of approval from what he says is the toughest audience of all: His 12-year-old son.

— Netflix is closing out its ambitious "Fear Street" trilogy this Friday with the premiere of "Fear Street: 1666" which traces the curse of Shadyside, Ohio back to witch trials. If you're just hearing about the series now, don't worry, you're not far behind. The first two, set around supernatural events in Shadyside in 1994 and 1978, only just debuted over the past two weeks. Janiak told the AP that the series doesn't necessarily need to be "binged," but that re-watches will reveal some fun Easter eggs.

— AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr

MUSIC

— John Mayer returns with his first album since 2017’s "The Search For Everything." The new one is cheekily titled “Sob Rock” and the singer-songwriter-guitarist explores the often maligned genre of soft rock. “Last Train Home," the superb first single, features Maren Morris on background vocals and has Mayer wielding his axe like Eric Clapton. Don Was helped produce the album and the cover has Mayer in a very '80s pose, a little “Miami Vice” mixed with Richard Marx.

— The “Space Jam” sequel isn't only for your eyes. The 16-track soundtrack is packed with new music, like 24kGoldn’s “Control the World” featuring Lil Wayne, the Jonas Brothers' “Mercy,” and Chance the Rapper’s “See Me Fly” featuring John Legend and Symba. There's also Lil Uzi Vert's take on “Pump Up the Jam,” Legend's “Crowd Go Crazy,” BROCKHAMPTON's “MVP,” Big Freedia's “Goin’ Looney,” Leon Bridges' “My Guy” and Anthony Ramos' “The Best.”

— AP Entertainment Writer Mark Kennedy

TELEVISION

— The always top-notch Guy Pearce is back for the big finish of "Jack Irish," the Australian crime thriller in which he plays a former criminal lawyer now dabbling in debt collection and trouble. In the four-episode final season debuting Monday on the Acorn TV streaming service, Jack confronts his past — including the violent death of his wife by a former client. Along for the difficult ride are characters from earlier "Jack Irish" seasons and TV movies, among them journalist and ex-girlfriend Linda, played by Marta Dusseldorp; racetrack buff Harry (Roy Billing) and old-school detective Barry Tregear (Shane Jacobson).

— How to mark World Chimpanzee Day on Thursday? Tune in to "Rescued Chimpanzees of the Congo with Jane Goodall" on CuriosityStream, available on TV, desktop and mobile devices. The five-part docuseries delves into Goodall's extraordinary efforts to rehabilitate chimps saved from illegal wildlife trafficking through the Jane Goodall Institute's Tchimpounga Chimpanzee Rehabilitation Centre in the Republic of the Congo. The series promises rare footage of decades of work by the institute and Goodall, who in a statement invited viewers to discover that each chimpanzee has value and "deserves a good, full life."

— For wrestling fans, the start of normal life after pandemic lockdowns arrives this week with WWE's return to live events with in-person audiences. A 25-city summer tour starts in Texas with Houston's "SmackDown," airing on Fox at 8 p.m. EDT Friday. Next up is "Money in the Bank" in Fort Worth (8 p.m. EDT Sunday on the Peacock streaming service), and "Raw" in Dallas (8 p.m. EDT, USA). One big announced match for Sunday: Bobby Lashley facing Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship.

— AP Television Writer Lynn Elber

___

Catch up on AP's entertainment coverage here: https://apnews.com/apf-entertainment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
41K+
Followers
58K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Lashley
Person
John Mayer
Person
Big Freedia
Person
Shane Jacobson
Person
Marta Dusseldorp
Person
Eric Clapton
Person
Lil Wayne
Person
Lil Uzi Vert
Person
Kofi Kingston
Person
Maren Morris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Jam#Hbo Max#Tv Streaming#Miami Vice#The Associated Press#Hbo#The Jonas Brothers#Goin Looney#Ap Entertainment#Australian#Curiositystream#Wwe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Netflix
Related
NBAPosted by
The Independent

Space Jam: LeBron James hits back at ‘haters’ as poorly reviewed sequel A New Legacy tops the box office

Basketball icon LeBron James has responded to the “haters” of his new film, Space Jam sequel A New Legacy.The film sees James star alongside a roster of Looney Tunes characters, including Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and Speedy Gonzales.James plays a fictionalised version of himself, in the vein of Michael Jordan in the original Space Jam.Reviews of the film have been largely negative, with the film currently holding a score of just 30 per cent on the review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes.In a two-star review for The Independent, Clarisse Loughrey wrote: “No one expected Space Jam: A New Legacy, considering...
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Lil Baby, Kirk Franklin Drop Video for ‘Space Jam’ Song ‘We Win’

Over two months after Lil Baby and Kirk Franklin released their Space Jam: A New Legacy contribution “We Win,” the pair have finally dropped a video to accompany the single. The video combines footage from the LeBron James and Looney Tunes-starring film with shots of Franklin and Lil Baby performing the track on a basketball court. Lil Baby previously told Rolling Stone of the collaboration, “Working with a legend like Kirk Franklin was cool. I’m proud this is a song that my grandma and kids can listen to, while at the same time I’m still being authentically me. I’m always looking to grow...
MoviesPosted by
KDKA News Radio

Space Jam: A New Legacy

The film is great for elementary age kids with plenty of really good messaging about love and respect. Visually, the picture pops off the screen with magnificent color and fast paced action.
MoviesComicBook

Space Jam: A New Legacy Reminds Us Why the Looney Tunes Are So Great

It's no secret that Space Jam: A New Legacy is filled to the brim with various properties from the mountain of intellectual wealth over at Warner Bros. The trailers to the long-awaited Space Jam sequel, which debuted Friday in theaters and on HBO Max, were packed with references to things like The Matrix, Harry Potter, and Game of Thrones. There are even more references and cameos in the final product, but if you look at the story beyond that, New Legacy's focus is the beloved Looney Tunes.
MoviesDigital Trends

Space Jam: A New Legacy review: A sequel that should’ve stayed on the bench

When Space Jam arrived in theaters 25 years ago, the mash-up of live-action filming and animation that brought Michael Jordan and the Looney Tunes characters together was deservedly celebrated as a technical triumph. Its grand experiment in blending complicated (and time-consuming) filmmaking techniques paid off at the box office and was rightfully lauded for its technical achievement.
MoviesVox

The new Space Jam is apocalyptic horror

On Monday night, I sat in a dark theater, staring up at the movie screen, asking myself a perhaps-unanswerable question: What exactly does Hollywood think an “algorithm” is?. By definition, an algorithm is code that sends a computer through a set of operations to solve a problem — calculating a...
Musicwestcentralsbest.com

John Mayer Announces "Sob Rock" Tour On Day Of New Album Release

John Mayer has announced concerts for his Sob Rock Tour 2022, kicking off Thursday, February 17, in Albany, New York, running through Thursday, April 28 in Chicago, Illinois. Produced by Live Nation, the tour features stops in New York at the new UBS Arena in Belmont Park (March 1st) and Madison Square Garden (February 20), and two nights at the Forum in Inglewood, California (March 13 & March 15), among others. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, July 23rd, at 11 AM @ JohnMayer.com. A full listing of tour dates can be found below.
Houston, TXculturemap.com

Grammy-winning heartthrob John Mayer heads to Houston on new tour

Tall, dreamy, and possessing a sultry voice and serious guitar chops, John Mayer has been a pop culture force since he exploded on the scene with his quintuple-platinum 2001 debut album Room For Squares (who can forget the singalong chorus of “Why Georgia?”). Since then, he’s managed to concoct perfect...
MusicSturgis Journal

The Farr Side: John Mayer gets in-tune with himself

John Mayer is in-the-moment. That is, if the moment was, say, the 1980s. It’s cool, though. Why not? If everybody else can channel the greatest decade for music, he’s no exception. I’ve seen glimpses of Mayer for the past couple of months on social media and he looks good. He...
Musicwiltonbulletin.com

The 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' Soundtrack is an Insult to Children

In 2019, a documentary about the making of 2 Chainz’ Rap or Go to the League was released to the rap public. The documentary features LeBron James as a faux A&R guy, directing Tity Boi on how many tracks he should put on the record. LeBron talks to Chainz about his idea of releasing a deluxe version of the album two weeks later as if he invented fire. ‘’Thank you for taking this ride with me. Here’s two more.’’ It was hilarious, goofy, and completely in earnest–LeBron was doing his version of the satirical Popstar documentary. It was also exactly what LeBron detractors thought was going to happen when he signed with the Lakers. It was less about basketball and more about the worldwide branding he could do in Hollywood.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ bobblehead set is released

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Limited-edition “Space Jam: A New Legacy” bobblehead series has been released. The colorful series features LeBron James, Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny, Daffy Duck, the Tasmanian Devil and Granny. The movie “Space Jam: A New Legacy” was released Friday. It follows the original movie, which came out 25...
Movies1051thebounce.com

Director Of OG ‘Space Jam’ Slams New One

The director of the original Space Jam film is not a fan of the new one. Space Jam director, Joe Pytka told TMZ that, “Space Jam: A New Legacy is so boring, he couldn’t finish it in one sitting.” He then added that it took him 5 separate sessions to watch the 2-hour film.
MoviesRomesentinel.com

New ‘Space Jam’ a mess, but watchable

Despite being made as commercialized as a movie can possibly be, “Space Jam: A New Legacy” isn’t half bad. It’s not good, but it is watchable. Arriving nearly 30 years after the original, the new “Space Jam” is a madness-inducing display of color, wackiness and cheap character references that was clearly made for children with low attention spans. But if you’re willing to check your brain at the door and just go with the flow, it does qualify as a movie. And the Looney Tunes are in it, which is always fun.

Comments / 0

Community Policy