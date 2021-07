CALUMET, MICH. -- One of the Midwest’s most lauded singletrack mountain bike trail networks has a new section now open to riders, and it’s not for the faint of heart. Copper Harbor Trails Club recently announced the newest steep descent in its nearly 40-mile trail system, located in the Upper Peninsula: A three-quarter-mile “downhill thrill ride” dubbed the Whipsaw Trail. Named after the two-man saw used during the region’s 19th-century logging era, the twisty, rocks-and-loose-soil trail includes optional medium-sized jumps that can rocket riders airborne.