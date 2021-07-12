Quantum phase transition discovered in a quasi-2D system consisting purely of spins

Zelong Yin, Chunzhen Li, Zhenxing Zhang, Yicong Zheng, Xiu Gu, Maochun Dai, Jonathan Allcock, Shengyu Zhang, Shuoming An. Shortcuts to adiabaticity (STA) are powerful quantum control methods, allowing quick evolution into target states of otherwise slow adiabatic dynamics. Such methods have widespread applications in quantum technologies, and various STA protocols have been demonstrated in closed systems. However, realizing STA for open quantum systems has presented a greater challenge, due to complex controls required in existing proposals. Here we present the first experimental demonstration of STA for open quantum systems, using a superconducting circuit QED system consisting of two coupled bosonic oscillators and a transmon qubit. By applying a counterdiabatic driving pulse, we reduce the adiabatic evolution time of a single lossy mode from 800 ns to 100 ns. In addition, we propose and implement an optimal control protocol to achieve fast and qubit-unconditional equilibrium of multiple lossy modes. Our results pave the way for accelerating dynamics of open quantum systems and have potential applications in designing fast open-system protocols of physical and interdisciplinary interest, such as accelerating bioengineering and chemical reaction dynamics.
