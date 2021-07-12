Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Quantum phase transition discovered in a quasi-2D system consisting purely of spins

By FAPESP
Phys.org
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePure quantum systems can undergo phase transitions analogous to the classical phase transition between the liquid and gaseous states of water. At the quantum level, however, the particle spins in states that emerge from phase transitions display collective entangled behavior. This unexpected observation offers a new avenue for the production of materials with topological properties that are useful in spintronics applications and quantum computing.

phys.org

Comments / 2

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantum Computing#Quantum Materials#Quantum Physics#Quantum Mechanics#Physics Institute#Quantum Antiferromagnet#Quantum Magnetism
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
Country
Switzerland
Country
Brazil
Related
ScienceNational Science Foundation (press release)

Spin Waves excited and detected in quantum Hall ferromagnet

Electrodes stretch diamond strings to increase the frequency of atomic vibrations to which an electron is sensitive, just like tightening a guitar string increases the frequency or pitch of the string. The tension quiets a qubit’s environment and improves memory from tens to several hundred nanoseconds, enough time to do many operations on a quantum chip.
ScienceAPS physics

Fréedericksz-Like Transition in a Biaxial Smectic-A Phase

The two main classes of liquid-crystal (LC) phases of rodlike molecules are nematics, where the rods align in the same direction (the nematic director. ), and smectics, where the rods not only are aligned but also form layers. The electro-optic effects in LC devices that are a backbone in today’s display industry mainly use the Fréedericksz transition, which is the bulk reorientation of a surface-anchored nematic by an electric field. Conventional (uniaxial) smectics do not present a Fréedericksz transition, because, due to their layered structure, the director reorientation would distort the layers, which would cost too much energy. In a worldwide ongoing effort to extend the variety of LC compounds suitable for applications in the display industry, bent-shaped molecules have recently raised much attention, since they present multiple new LC phases with unusual properties. In this paper, we report on a structural and electro-optic study of the LC phases of a bent-shaped dimer. On cooling from the isotropic liquid, this compound shows a usual nematic (
Sciencearxiv.org

Emergent parametric resonances and time-crystal phases in driven BCS systems

Nonlinear media supporting parametric resonances are at the heart of low-noise amplifiers, high sensitive sensors, and frequency converters. Here we show that a periodically driven superfluid or superconductor in the Bardeen-Cooper-Schrieffer regime exhibits emerging parametric resonances. We present the phase diagram as a function of the driving strength and the frequency and find a rich structure of dynamical phase transitions and Arnold tongues when the perturbation frequency matches $2\Delta_0/n$, with $n$ a natural number, and $\Delta_0$ the equilibrium gap parameter. Inside the Arnold tongues, we find a commensurate time-crystal condensate phase with period-doubling which retains the U(1) symmetry breaking of the parent superfluid/superconducting phase. Outside, there is time quasicrystal behavior, with periodicity set by the Higgs mode. Our results are directly relevant to cold-atom and condensed-matter systems, do not require very long coherence times to be observed and enable precise out-of-equilibrium control of broken symmetry states.
Physicsarxiv.org

Molecular field approximation in theory of ferromagnetic phase transition in diluted magnetic semiconductors

In this pedagogical paper, the comparative analysis of two common approaches describing the ferromagnetic phase transition in diluted magnetic semiconductors (DMS) is expounded in terms of Weiss field approximation. Assuming a finite spin polarization of the magnetic ions, the treatment of carrier-ion exchange interaction in first order evokes the homogeneous Weiss molecular field that polarizes the spins of free carriers. In turn, this spin polarization of the free carriers exerts the effective field that may stabilize DMS spin polarization below a critical temperature Tc. The treatment of such self-consistent spontaneous DMS magnetization can be done in terms of spin-spin interaction independent on inter-ion distance and infinitesimal in thermodynamic limit. On the other hand, the taking additionally into account the second order effects of carrier-ion exchange interaction treat a Weiss field in term of the RKKY indirect spin-spin interaction, which oscillates and not disappears at finite inter-ion distance in case of finite carriers concentration. These both approaches result in same Curie temperature Tc provided non-correlated homogeneous random distribution of the localized spin moments over sample volume. We discuss the origin of such coincidence and show when this is not a case in other more realistic models of the conducting DMSs.
Physicsarxiv.org

An upper and lower bound to the orientation-dependent linear Rashba spin-orbit coupling of two-dimensional hole gases in semiconductor quantum wells

Our recent study [Phys. Rev. B 103, 085309 (2021)] verified the existence of $\bf{k}$-linear Rashba spin-orbit coupling (SOC) of two-dimensional hole gases in quantum wells (QWs) which originates from a combination of heavy-hole-light-hole (HH-LH) mixing and direct dipolar coupling to the external electric field. However, the Rashba SOC dependence on QW orientations remains unclear. Here, we explore this dependence on QW orientations and uncover an upper and lower bound to the orientation-dependent $\bf{k}$-linear Rashba SOC along the [110]- and [111]- crystalline directions by performing atomistic pseudopotential calculations associated with theoretical analysis. The intrinsic HH-LH mixing at the Brillouin zone center, maximal in [110]-oriented quantum wells and minimal in [111]- and [001]-oriented QWs, plays an essential role. Remarkably, we find that only $\bf{k}$-cubic Rashba SOC exists in [111]-oriented QWs. These findings help understand the physical mechanism of the Rashba SOC dependence on QW orientations and provide a strategic prediction for experiments to realize the large Rashba SOC.
Physicsarxiv.org

On composition of multipartite quantum systems: perspective from time-like paradigm

Sahil Gopalkrishna Naik, Edwin Peter Lobo, Samrat Sen, Ramkrishna Patra, Mir Alimuddin, Tamal Guha, Some Sankar Bhattacharya, Manik Banik. Figuring out the physical rationale behind natural selection of quantum theory is one of the most acclaimed quests in quantum foundational research. This pursuit has inspired several axiomatic initiatives to derive mathematical formulation of the theory by identifying general structure of state and effect space of individual systems as well as specifying their composition rules. This generic framework can allow several consistent composition rules for a multipartite system even when state and effect cones of individual subsystems are assumed to be quantum. Nevertheless, for any bipartite system, none of these compositions allows beyond quantum space-like correlations. In this work we show that such bipartite compositions can admit stronger than quantum correlations in the time-like domain and, hence, indicates pragmatically distinct roles carried out by state and effect cones. We discuss consequences of such correlations in a communication task, which accordingly opens up a possibility of testing the actual composition between elementary quanta.
PhysicsAPS physics

Quantum scars and bulk coherence in a symmetry-protected topological phase

Formation of quantum scars in many-body systems provides a novel mechanism for enhancing coherence of weakly entangled states. At the same time, coherence of edge modes in certain symmetry-protected topological (SPT) phases can persist away from the ground state. In this work we show the existence of many-body scars and their implications on bulk coherence in such an SPT phase. To this end, we study the eigenstate properties and the dynamics of an interacting spin- 1.
ScienceScience Now

Unifying fluctuation-dissipation temperatures of slow-evolving nonequilibrium systems from the perspective of inherent structures

For nonequilibrium systems, how to define temperature is one of the key and difficult issues to solve. Although effective temperatures have been proposed and studied to this end, it still remains elusive what they actually are. Here, we focus on the fluctuation-dissipation temperatures and report that such effective temperatures of slow-evolving systems represent characteristic temperatures of their equilibrium counterparts. By calculating the fluctuation-dissipation relation of inherent structures, we obtain a temperature-like quantity TIS. For monocomponent crystal-formers, TIS agrees well with the crystallization temperature Tc, while it matches with the onset temperature Ton for glass-formers. It also agrees with effective temperatures of typical nonequilibrium systems, such as aging glasses, quasi-static shear flows, and quasi-static self-propelled flows. From the unique perspective of inherent structures, our study reveals the nature of effective temperatures and the underlying connections between nonequilibrium and equilibrium systems and confirms the equivalence between Ton and Tc.
Sciencearxiv.org

Shortcuts to Adiabaticity for Open Systems in Circuit Quantum Electrodynamics

Zelong Yin, Chunzhen Li, Zhenxing Zhang, Yicong Zheng, Xiu Gu, Maochun Dai, Jonathan Allcock, Shengyu Zhang, Shuoming An. Shortcuts to adiabaticity (STA) are powerful quantum control methods, allowing quick evolution into target states of otherwise slow adiabatic dynamics. Such methods have widespread applications in quantum technologies, and various STA protocols have been demonstrated in closed systems. However, realizing STA for open quantum systems has presented a greater challenge, due to complex controls required in existing proposals. Here we present the first experimental demonstration of STA for open quantum systems, using a superconducting circuit QED system consisting of two coupled bosonic oscillators and a transmon qubit. By applying a counterdiabatic driving pulse, we reduce the adiabatic evolution time of a single lossy mode from 800 ns to 100 ns. In addition, we propose and implement an optimal control protocol to achieve fast and qubit-unconditional equilibrium of multiple lossy modes. Our results pave the way for accelerating dynamics of open quantum systems and have potential applications in designing fast open-system protocols of physical and interdisciplinary interest, such as accelerating bioengineering and chemical reaction dynamics.
Computersarxiv.org

Non-normal Hamiltonian dynamics in quantum systems and its realization on quantum computers

The eigenspectrum of a non-normal matrix, which does not commute with its Hermitian conjugate, is a central issue of non-Hermitian physics that has been extensively studied in the past few years. There is, however, another characteristic of a non-normal matrix that has often been overlooked: the pseudospectrum, or the set of spectra under small perturbations. In this paper, we study the dynamics driven by the non-normal matrix (Hamiltonian) realized as a continuous quantum trajectory of the Lindblad master equation in open quantum systems and point out that the dynamics can reveal the nature of unconventional pseudospectrum of the non-normal Hamiltonian. In particular, we focus on the transient dynamics of the norm of an unnormalized quantum state evolved with the non-normal Hamiltonian, which is related to the probability for observing the trajectory with no quantum jump. We formulate the transient suppression of the decay rate of the norm due to the pseudospectral behavior and derive a non-Hermitian/non-normal analog of the time-energy uncertainty relation. We also consider two methods to experimentally realize the non-normal dynamics and observe our theoretical findings on quantum computers: one uses a technique to realize non-unitary operations on quantum circuits and the other leverages a quantum-classical hybrid algorithm called variational quantum simulation. Our demonstrations using cloud-based quantum computers provided by IBM Quantum exhibit the frozen dynamics of the norm in transient time, which can be regarded as a non-normal analog of the quantum Zeno effect.
Sciencearxiv.org

Phase-ordering kinetics in the Allen-Cahn (Model A) class: universal aspects elucidated by electrically-induced transition in liquid crystals

The two-dimensional (2d) Ising model is the statistical physics textbook example for phase transitions and their kinetics. Quenched through the Curie point with Glauber rates, the late-time description of the ferromagnetic domain coarsening finds its place at the scalar sector of the Allen-Cahn (Model A) class. Resisting exact results sought since Lifshitz's account in 1962, the central quantities in 2d Model A $-$ most scaling exponents and correlation functions $-$ remain known up to approximate theories whose disparate outcomes urge experimental confrontation. Here, we report a comprehensive study on the coarsening of 2d twisted nematic liquid crystals whose kinetics is induced by a super-fast electrical switching from a spatiotemporally chaotic state to a two-phase concurrent, equilibrium one. Tracking the dynamics via optical microscopy, we firstly show sharp evidence of well-established Model A aspects, such as the dynamic exponent $z=2$ and the dynamic scaling hypothesis, to then move forward and: $i)$ confirm the Bray-Humayun theory for the Porod's regime of spatial correlators; $ii)$ show that their nontrivial decay beyond the Porod's regime is captured by Gaussian-based models; $iii)$ corroborate the aging hypothesis for Model A, which includes the collapse of two-time correlators into a master curve that is $iv)$ best accounted for by a solution of the local scaling invariance theory: the same solution that fits the 2d nonconserved Ising model (2dIM) data along with the Fisher-Huse conjecture. We also $v)$ suggest the true value for the local persistence exponent, in disfavour of the exact value for the diffusion equation. Finally, we $vi)$ extract a universal fractal dimension for the morphology of persistence clusters. Due to its accuracy and possibilities, this experimental setup may work as a prototype to address universality issues in the realm of nonequilibrium systems.
Sciencearxiv.org

Diagnosing entanglement dynamics in noisy and disordered spin chains via the measurement-induced steady-state entanglement transition

We utilize the concept of a measurement-induced entanglement transition to analyze the interplay and competition of processes that generate and destroy entanglement in a one-dimensional quantum spin chain evolving under a locally noisy and disordered Hamiltonian. We employ continuous measurements of variable strength to induce a transition from volume to area-law scaling of the steady-state entanglement entropy. While static background disorder systematically reduces the critical measurement strength, this critical value depends non-monotonically on the strength of non-static noise. According to the extracted fine-size scaling exponents, the universality class of the transition is independent of the noise and disorder strength. We interpret the results in terms of the effect of static and non-static disorder on the intricate dynamics of the entanglement generation rate due to the Hamiltonian in the absence of measurement, which is fully reflected in the behavior of the critical measurement strength. Our results establish a firm connection between this entanglement growth and the steady-state behavior of the measurement-controlled systems, which therefore can serve as a tool to quantify and investigate features of transient entanglement dynamics in complex many-body systems via a steady-state phase transition.
Sciencearxiv.org

Hubble-induced phase transitions on the lattice with applications to Ricci reheating

Using 3+1 classical lattice simulations, we follow the symmetry breaking pattern and subsequent non-linear evolution of a spectator field non-minimally coupled to gravity when the post-inflationary dynamics is given in terms of a stiff equation-of-state parameter. We find that the gradient energy density immediately after the transition represents a non-negligible fraction of the total energy budget, steadily growing to equal the kinetic counterpart. This behaviour is reflected on the evolution of the associated equation-of-state parameter, which approaches a universal value $1/3$, independently of the shape of non-linear interactions. Combined with kination, this observation allows for the generic onset of radiation domination for arbitrary self-interacting potentials, significantly extending previous results in the literature. The produced spectrum at that time is, however, non-thermal, precluding the naive extraction of thermodynamical quantities like temperature. Potential identifications of the spectator field with the Standard Model Higgs are also discussed.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Statistical correlation between quantum entanglement and spin-orbit coupling in crossed beam molecular dynamics

Non-classical features like interference is already being harnessed to control the output of chemical reactions. However quantum entanglement which is an equally enigmatic many-body quantum correlation can also be used as a powerful resource yet have eluded explicit attention. In this report, we propose an experimental scheme under the crossed beam molecular dynamical setup, with the F+HD reaction, aiming to study the possible influence of entanglement within reactant pairs on the angular features of the product distribution. The aforesaid reaction has garnered interest recently as an unusual horseshoe shape pattern in the product (HF) distribution was observed, which has been attributed to the coupling of spin and orbital degrees of freedom. We propose an experimental scheme aiming to study the possible influence of entanglement on the necessity for the inclusion of such spin-orbit characteristics, under circumstances wherein the existence of entanglement and spin-orbit interaction is simultaneously detectable. We further numerically simulate the attainable results highlighting specific patterns corresponding to various possibilities. Such studies if extended can provide unforeseen mechanistic insight in analogous reactions too from the lens of quantum information.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Minimal length, maximal momentum and stochastic gravitational waves spectrum generated from cosmological QCD phase transition

We investigate thoroughly the temporal evolution of the universe temperature as a function of the Hubble parameter associated with the Stochastic Gravitational Wave (SGW), that formed at the cosmological QCD phase transition epoch to the current epoch, within the Generalized Uncertainty Principle (GUP) framework. Here we use GUP version which provide constraints on the minimum measurable length and the maximum observable momentum, that characterized by a free parameter $\alpha$. We study the effect of this parameter on the SGW background. We show that the effect can slightly enhance the SGW frequency in the lower frequency regime which might be important in the detection of SGW in the future GW detection facilities.
Physicsarxiv.org

Cavity-mediated electron hopping in disordered quantum Hall systems

We investigate the emergence of long-range electron hopping mediated by cavity vacuum fields in disordered quantum Hall systems. We show that the counter-rotating (anti-resonant) light-matter interaction produces an effective hopping between disordered eigenstates within the last occupied Landau band. The process involves a number of intermediate states equal to the Landau degeneracy: each of these states consists of a virtual cavity photon and an electron excited in the next Landau band with the same spin. We study such a cavity-mediated hopping mechanism in the dual presence of a random disordered potential and a wall potential near the edges, accounting for both paramagnetic coupling and diamagnetic renormalization. We determine the cavity-mediated scattering rates, showing the impact on both bulk and edge states. The effect for edge states is shown to increase when their energy approaches the disordered bulk band, while for higher energy the edge states become asymptotically free. We determine the scaling properties while increasing the Landau band degeneracy. Consequences on the quantum Hall physics and future perspectives are discussed.
Sciencearxiv.org

Phases and Quantum Phase Transitions in Anisotropic Antiferromagnetic Kitaev-Heisenberg-$Γ$ magnet

We study the Kitaev-Heisenberg-$\Gamma$ model with antiferromagnetic Kitaev exchanges in the strong anisotropic (toric code) limit to understand the phases and the intervening phase transitions between the gapped $Z_2$ quantum spin liquid and the spin-ordered (in the Heisenberg limit) as well as paramagnetic phases (in the pseudo-dipolar, $\Gamma$, limit). We find that the paramagnetic phase obtained in the large $\Gamma$ limit has no topological entanglement entropy and is proximate to a gapless critical point of a system described by an equal superposition of differently oriented stacked one-dimensional $Z_2\times Z_2$ symmetry protected topological phases. Using a combination of exact diagonalization calculations and field-theoretic analysis we map out the phases and phase transitions to reveal the complete phase diagram as a function of the Heisenberg, the Kitaev, and the pseudo-dipolar interactions. Our work shows a rich plethora of unconventional phases and phase transitions and provides a comprehensive understanding of the physics of anisotropic Kitaev-Heisenberg-$\Gamma$ systems along with our recent paper [Phys. Rev. B 102, 235124 (2020)] where the ferromagnetic Kitaev exchange was studied.
Sciencearxiv.org

Hilbert space fragmentation in a 2D quantum spin system with subsystem symmetries

We consider a 2D quantum spin model with ring-exchange interaction that has subsystem symmetries associated to conserved magnetization along rows and columns of a square lattice, which implies the conservation of the global dipole moment. In a certain regime, the model is non-integrable, but violates the eigenstate thermalization hypothesis through an extensive Hilbert space fragmentation, including an exponential number of inert subsectors with trivial dynamics, arising from kinetic constraints. While subsystem symmetries are quite restrictive for the dynamics, we show that they alone cannot account for such a number of inert states, even with infinite-range interactions. We present a procedure for constructing shielding structures that can separate and disentangle dynamically active regions from each other. Notably, subsystem symmetries allow the thickness of the shields to be dependent only on the interaction range rather than on the size of the active regions, unlike in the case of generic dipole-conserving systems.
ChemistryNature.com

Compression-rate dependence of pressure-induced phase transitions in Bi

It is qualitatively well known that kinetics related to nucleation and growth can shift apparent phase boundaries from their equilibrium value. In this work, we have measured this effect in Bi using time-resolved X-ray diffraction with unprecedented 0.25 ms time resolution, accurately determining phase transition pressures at compression rates spanning five orders of magnitude (10–2–103 GPa/s) using the dynamic diamond anvil cell. An over-pressurization of the Bi-III/Bi-V phase boundary is observed at fast compression rates for different sample types and stress states, and the largest over-pressurization that is observed is ΔP = 2.5 GPa. The work presented here paves the way for future studies of transition kinetics at previously inaccessible compression rates.
Sciencearxiv.org

Engineering the microwave to infrared noise photon flux for superconducting quantum systems

Sergey Danilin, João Barbosa, Michael Farage, Zimo Zhao, Xiaobang Shang, Jonathan Burnett, Nick Ridler, Chong Li, Martin Weides. Electromagnetic filtering is essential for the coherent control, operation and readout of superconducting quantum circuits at milliKelvin temperatures. The suppression of spurious modes around the transition frequencies of a few GHz is well understood and mainly achieved by on-chip and package considerations. Noise photons of higher frequencies -- beyond the pair-breaking energies -- cause decoherence, and require spectral engineering before reaching the packaged quantum chip. The external wires through the refrigerator down to the quantum circuit provides a direct path, and this article contains quantitative analysis and experimental data for noise photon flux through the coaxial filtered wiring. The coaxial cable attenuation and noise photon flux for typical wiring configurations are provided, and compact cryogenic microwave low-pass filters with CR-110 and Esorb-230 absorptive dielectric fillings along with experimental data at room and cryogenic temperatures and up to 70 GHz presented. The filter cut-off frequencies between 1 to 10 GHz are set by the filter length, and the roll-off is material dependent. The relative dielectric permittivity and magnetic permeability for the Esorb-230 material in the pair-breaking frequency range from 75 to 110 GHz are measured, and the filter properties in this frequency range are calculated. The filter contribution to the noise photon flux implies a dramatic reduction, proving their usefulness for experiments with superconducting quantum systems.

Comments / 2

Community Policy