Versapor® RC Membranes: The next generation of venting materials

Rethinking knowledge layering and construction for long-term viable AI. Intelligence, be it human or machine, is based on knowledge. Finding the right balance between the effectiveness of intelligence (what it can achieve) and its efficiency (how much it costs in energy or other currency), is essential. In my WAIC21 keynote presentation I introduce Cognitive AI and propose that humans and intelligent machines apply a principle based on Three Levels of Knowledge — 3LK — namely instantaneous, standby, and retrieved external knowledge, due to factors of scale, cost, diversity of tasks, and continuous adaptation. Thrill-K will be introduced as the AI systems architecture blueprint that implements 3LK principles for next-generation AI.