Delicious grilled vegetables made easy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The summer is heating up and so is the grill. Chef Mark Allison has a grilled vegetable recipe that you will want to add to your menu list. Mark says "to first start out with vegetables; you will need 1 red bell pepper, seeded and cut into quarters,1 yellow squash, sliced lengthwise into 1/2-inch-thick rectangles, 2 zucchini, sliced lengthwise into 1/2-inch-thick rectangles, 2 Japanese eggplant, sliced lengthwise into 1/2-inch-thick rectangles, 4 to 6 mushrooms and finally 4 to 6 green onions, with roots cut off."