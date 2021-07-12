Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

Delicious grilled vegetables made easy

WCNC
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. — The summer is heating up and so is the grill. Chef Mark Allison has a grilled vegetable recipe that you will want to add to your menu list. Mark says "to first start out with vegetables; you will need 1 red bell pepper, seeded and cut into quarters,1 yellow squash, sliced lengthwise into 1/2-inch-thick rectangles, 2 zucchini, sliced lengthwise into 1/2-inch-thick rectangles, 2 Japanese eggplant, sliced lengthwise into 1/2-inch-thick rectangles, 4 to 6 mushrooms and finally 4 to 6 green onions, with roots cut off."

www.wcnc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
Charlotte, NC
Food & Drinks
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Allison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegetables#Bell Pepper#Olive Oil#Room Temperature#Salt And Pepper#Food Drink#Japanese#Italian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Posted by
Axios Charlotte

LA-based JINYA Ramen Bar opening in Uptown and SouthPark

JINYA Ramen Bar is slated to open September 6 in the new Ally Charlotte Center tower in Uptown. And this just in: They’re planning a second location, too. The second location will open in the Hazel SouthPark Apartments retail space in early 2022. It’ll be in a corner space just off Barclay Downs Drive. Why […] The post LA-based JINYA Ramen Bar opening in Uptown and SouthPark appeared first on Axios Charlotte.

Comments / 0

Community Policy