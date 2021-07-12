Cancel
Rockville, MD

Nephros acquires GenArraytion pathogen detection tech

By Chris Newmarker
massdevice.com
 18 days ago

Nephros (Nasdaq: NEPH) announced today that it has acquired almost all of the assets of Rockville, Md.–based GenArraytion. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Nephros officials said the purchase will give their company access to a host of GenArraytion proprietary assays, multiplexing technology, and selection methods for...

