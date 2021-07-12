Nephros acquires GenArraytion pathogen detection tech

July 24, 2021 - Tampa-based BRP Group Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP), an independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance solutions, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire substantially all the assets of FounderShield LLC, AlphaRoot LLC, ReShield LLC and Scale Underwriting Services LLC (collectively, “Founder Shield”), a New York-based, tech-enabled insurance distribution platform with a specialized focus on providing commercial insurance services for clients in various high growth industries. The Partnership, BRP Group’s nomenclature for a strategic acquisition, is expected to close on or around August 1. The partnership will add $9.8 million of revenue for the company and represents BRP Group's seventh announced partnership in 2021, according to BRP Group's announcement. It will significantly enhance BRP Group’s capabilities for scaling companies in high-growth industry verticals and emerging areas of risk.