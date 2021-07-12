Cancel
Frustrated Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin Don’t Hesitate in Candidly Calling Out NASCAR for a Lack of Transparency on Safety Issues With Next Gen Car

NASCAR Cup Series drivers were vocal last week in their feelings of displeasure after Atlanta Motor Speedway officials announced an upcoming makeover on the track without getting any driver feedback. On Sunday before the race in Atlanta, Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin, and several other drivers shifted their sights directly to NASCAR and another hot topic, voicing their concerns about potential safety issues with the Next Gen car. And they didn’t hold back.

