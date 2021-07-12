Board Must Address Hite Administration Incompetence

One year ago, over 100 people signed up to speak at the July 2020 remote Action Meeting in order to urge the Board to vote against the Hite administration’s dangerous proposed reopening plan. After seven hours of testimony from parents, students, principals, educators and community members—during which the Board members hid behind a white screen—the Board (with Angela McIver dissenting) voted not to reject the plan but to table the Item, as requested in a secret communication from Dr. Hite.