Jennifer Lopez just took high-waisted pants to a whole new level. The multi-hyphenate was spotted in Los Angeles on Thursday afternoon in what can only be described as ribcage pants — as in, trousers that were cut all the way up her torso. She wore the wide-legged pants with a white low-cut top and sky-high platform heels, pulling together a look that was at once sexy and business-chic. She accessorized with a pair of white-framed sunglasses and simple earrings.