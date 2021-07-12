How Camille Cottin Brought Quintessential French Style to the Stillwater Premiere

The ever-mounting success of Camille Cottin, whom you likely know best as Andrea, the swaggering heartbreaker from Netflix's French hit Call My Agent!, is a sign that intelligent life still exists in the universe. At 42, she's an unlikely age to land her first starring role opposite a Hollywood heavyweight (that would be Matt Damon in Tom McCarthy's sublime Stillwater), but the theater-trained Parisian has already carved out an enviable career in France playing "that woman." Not the femme fatale, the ingenue, or the manic pixie side piece, but the complicated figure who's both fucked-up and funny, vulnerable, sexy, proud, and cool as hell. The kind of multidimensional, fascinatingly imperfect female character who was once rare but who has, thank God, been proliferating in the golden age of television, with its growing ranks of hyper-talented women writer-producers like Michaela Coel, Jenji Kohan, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Call My Agent!'s creator, Fanny Herrero. It takes actors with intelligence and outsize charisma to pull off these roles. Among the international pantheon, Cottin shows strong for France.