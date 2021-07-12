How Camille Cottin Brought Quintessential French Style to the Stillwater Premiere
Though it premiered out of competition, Stillwater still received a five-minute ovation at Cannes last week. The film stars Matt Damon as an Oklahoman oil worker, whose daughter (Abigail Breslin) is imprisoned in Marseilles, France, for murdering her ex-girlfriend while studying abroad—a crime she says she did not commit. Damon’s character, Bill Baker, becomes close to a single mom played by Camille Cottin, who says she can help him in his quest to prove his daughter’s innocence. Cottin’s Virginie and her daughter, Maya, become Bill’s second family in France, softening his tough exterior. The applause at the showing was no doubt well-deserved, but to paraphrase the immortal words of Cher, let’s have a little commotion for the dress, specifically Cottin’s.www.vogue.com
