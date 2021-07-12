Cancel
Iowa provides updated game time for showdown against Iowa State

By David Eickholt
247Sports
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBe sure to update your calendars because there is a slight change to Iowa's non-conference schedule. On Monday afternoon, Iowa football announced that its showdown against the in-state Iowa State Cyclones will now take place at 3:30 central time. The game will still be nationally televised on ABC. It was originally scheduled for a 2:30 kickoff. ESPNPR tweeted out that the hour delay is due to the expected ABC News coverage of the 20th anniversary of September 11th.

