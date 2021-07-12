Iowa provides updated game time for showdown against Iowa State
Be sure to update your calendars because there is a slight change to Iowa's non-conference schedule. On Monday afternoon, Iowa football announced that its showdown against the in-state Iowa State Cyclones will now take place at 3:30 central time. The game will still be nationally televised on ABC. It was originally scheduled for a 2:30 kickoff. ESPNPR tweeted out that the hour delay is due to the expected ABC News coverage of the 20th anniversary of September 11th.247sports.com
