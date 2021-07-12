Iowa provides updated game time for showdown against Iowa State

As of late last week, Iowa State knew its opponent for its first game of the NIT Season Tip-Off. T.J. Otzelberger and the Cyclones will take on Travis Steele and the Xavier Musketeers. The event will take place from November 24-26 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. The two teams will face off on Nov. 24 and the game will tip off at 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPNU. The winner of the game will take on the winner of Virginia Tech and Memphis. The losers of the two games will face off, too, on Nov. 26.