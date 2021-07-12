Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

WHO slams senseless 'greed' prolonging the pandemic

MedicalXpress
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe World Health Organization blasted the senseless "greed" of rich countries considering COVID-19 booster vaccinations while the most vulnerable in other nations were left exposed to the virus. Striking an increasingly exasperated tone, the WHO said the world would look back on itself with shame if it knowingly chose to...

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Pandemic#Who#Un#Covax#Afp#The World Bank#Delta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
Country
India
Country
Japan
News Break
AstraZeneca
News Break
Public Health
News Break
United Nations
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthScience Now

WHO chief pressures China on pandemic origin

You are currently viewing the summary. In a sharp tightening of the diplomatic screws, the director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, is urging China to increase its transparency about the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic and allow greater access to its labs to help resolve the origin of SARS-CoV-2. Tedros also says WHO will create a new body to conduct the next phase of studies into the emergence of the virus, an unexpected move that concerns some scientists, including at least one member of an existing mission the agency organized to study COVID-19's origin. Tedros called for more aggressively probing the two leading theories of how SARS-CoV-2 first infected humans and then emerged in Wuhan, China, in December 2019: that the virus made a natural "zoonotic" jump from an unknown animal species into humans or, more controversially, that it first infected a human during laboratory or field studies of coronaviruses found in animals. (An even more contentious theory suggests the virus was genetically engineered in a Wuhan lab.)
Worldweisradio.com

Experts warn of prolonged COVID-19 pandemic due to vaccine inequality

(LONDON, HONG KONG and JAKARTA) — A perfect storm with the coronavirus appears to be brewing across the Asia-Pacific region: surges in the highly contagious delta variant combined with slow vaccination uptake. Tight vaccine supplies are a major factor and experts caution that unless most of the global population is...
WorldMedicalXpress

China battles biggest Covid outbreak in months as US ramps up vaccine push

Hundreds of thousands of people in China were in coronavirus lockdown Friday as the country battled its worst outbreak in months, while the United States intensified vaccination efforts in the face of a Delta variant-fuelled surge. The World Health Organization has warned that the highly transmissible strain, first detected in...
WorldMedicalXpress

Delta variant drives Mideast virus surge: WHO

The World Health Organization said Thursday the Delta variant has led to a "surge" in coronavirus outbreaks triggering a "fourth wave" in the Middle East, where vaccination rates remain low. The global health body said the highly transmissible strain, first detected in India, has been recorded in 15 out of...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Sen. Tom Cotton slams China over the pandemic

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., joined ‘America Reports’ to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic and weigh in on mask mandates. SEN. TOM COTTON: Not exactly shocking there John. First off, China has been lying and covering up about this pandemic from the very beginning. The World Health Organization's director has been in China’s back pocket from the very beginning when he denied there even was a pandemic. They're the ones that sent the phony commission to Wuhan earlier this year to investigate it. That commission included Peter Daszak , the American nonprofit executive who Tony Fauci used to funnel hundreds of thousands of your dollars to the Wuhan labs. What's clear though is that any evidence about what happened in that lab or witnesses has probably been destroyed. Those witnesses have probably been killed or at least disappeared. It's very unlikely we're going to get a definitive answer— absent of some kind of defector who makes it out of the country. So the real question becomes what will President Biden do to lower the boom on China – old them accountable for unleashing this plague on the world. There's a lot we could be doing that we're not doing.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

COVID-19, Delta Strain Worries Health Officials

The SARS-CoV-2 virus has mutated, and scientists were able to identify several strains. Each variant has its own characteristics, and to identify them easier, the international community of scientists decided to name them Greek names. More than 25.2% of the world population has received one of the available COBID-19 vaccines, meaning that 3.42 billion doses have already been administered. The statistics also show that, unfortunately, countries with a low income have not benefited from the same accessibility to the lifesaving COVID-19 vaccines, and just 1% of the people from those countries got at least one shot.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

99% of People Who Die From COVID Have This in Common

One of the least-heralded benefits of a COVID-19 vaccine is that it can not only help prevent you from getting coronavirus, but minimize the impact if you do contract the virus through a "breakthrough" infection. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on Meet the Press yesterday to reveal what 99% of recent COVID deaths have in common. Read on for four life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Montara, CAHalf Moon Bay Review

Coastsider needs help as he trains vaccinators around the world

By now, conquering seemingly unconquerable medical challenges by realizing the promise of technology might seem like old hat to Coastsider Gary Selnow. After all, he’s aided doctors in war-torn regions like Iraq and Kosovo and brought medical miracles to remote parts of the Amazon. But even by his own impossible standard of empathy, his current work in Africa is awe-inspiring.
Public HealthWorld Health Organization

More backing for WHO to counter the pandemic across the world

In June, G7 leaders pledged more support to help low- and middle-income countries access life-saving COVID-19 vaccines. Some governments started sharing supplies, but more donations are urgently required. COVAX works to share vaccines amongst countries. Dr Marie Gréta Roy Clément, Haiti’s Minister of Public Health and Population, accepts the United...
Public HealthNewsweek

COVID Delta Variant Is Spreading Fastest in These U.S. States

As the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread in the U.S., a handful of states have been hit harder than most amid fears of a fresh wave of infections over Fourth of July weekend. The U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has analysed data collected from...
WorldUN News Centre

Countries urged to develop pandemic preparedness and response treaty

A senior official with the World Health Organization (WHO) has highlighted the need for a global treaty on pandemic preparedness and response, urging countries to “seize the moment” and support its development. Dr. Mike Ryan, Executive Director of the agency’s Emergencies Programme, delivered opening remarks at a UN General Assembly...
Public HealthMedicalXpress

How can the world adapt to COVID-19 in the long term?

As the acute phase of the pandemic passes, COVID-19 will remain with us as an endemic disease—still around, but a manageable threat. What does this mean, and what must we do to stop it from erupting again?. Even with successful vaccination programs, we can't expect to completely eradicate COVID-19 from...

Comments / 0

Community Policy