Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Teaser Released

By Jamie Lovett
ComicBook
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne month remains before Star Trek: Lower Decks' season two premieres on Paramount+. The streaming service is celebrating by releasing a new teaser for the season. Released on Twitter, the 15-second teaser sees Ensign Mariner (Tawny Newsome) and Boimler (Jack Quaid) in their Starfleet dress uniforms, seemingly making a quick getaway in a vehicle aboard a Starfleet space station. They seem to be hauling some statuettes shaped like Data. Are these Starfleet awards of some kind, made in Data's image to honor him after his death in Star Trek: Nemesis? We'll find out when the series returns in August.

