SHARP Literacy President & CEO Lynda Kohler discussed SHARP Literacy's new campaign with TMJ4's Vince Vitrano.

The annual fundraiser features local chefs creating gourmet dishes with core ingredients from McDonald's.

The event is Thursday, July 15 from 5-8 PM at Sherman Phoenix in Milwaukee. For more info, click here: https://www.sharpliteracy.org/

